Fury is set to compete in WWE against Braun Strowman in Saudi Arabia next Thursday, with Wilder suggesting that he is jeopardising his recovery from an eye cut ahead of their second fight after the first ended in a tie.

However, Fury has hit back in typical fashion, saying that Wilder is simply annoyed that their rematch will come when he is in peak condition.

"Deontay doesn’t fancy fighting me again," he said.

"He knows he’s missed the best chance he’ll ever have of beating me, in our first fight.

"If he couldn’t do it when I was just coming back from that long lay off, fat and out of fighting condition then he doubts he ever will.

"He also knows he’s not getting any better at 34, that he’s on the way down now and coming to the end of his career.

"Me pull out? I’m a born fighting man. Absolutely, my next fight after I have some fun and keep myself active in WWE will be Deontay in February. Unless of course something goes drastically wrong."