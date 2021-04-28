An exhibition match between undefeated former world champion Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star-turned-amateur boxer Logan Paul is back on.

"Mayweather Promotions, Fanmio and Showtime Boxing have come together to bring an epic event," wrote the 44-year-old Mayweather, who boasts a pristine 50-0 record.

The five-weight division world champion last fought professionally in August 2017, when he defeated fiery mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor, who was making his boxing debut.

