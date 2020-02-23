Wilder, renowned as the hardest puncher in boxing, was made to feel Fury's power throughout the contest, having his head rocked by a jab in the first, before being sent to the canvas in the second and fifth rounds.

The Bronze Bomber was saved by the referee and his corner in the seventh round when trapped against the rope and taking big right hands from Fury, but despite his parlous position Wilder would have rather have been counted out than lost in that manner.

"My side threw in the towel and I'm ready to go out on my shield," Wilder said

"I wish my corner would have let me go out on my shield - I'm a warrior."

The Alabama fighter also suggested he was hampered in the fight, where his balance was shaky throughout, due to an debilitating leg injury.

"I had a lot of things going on coming into the fight," Wilder said.

"My leg was already wrecked coming in due to other things."

The pair of boxers are believed to have agreed a third fight and the detail of this injury may provide intrigue for a rubber match which seems unnecessary on the surface after such a decisive victory for the Gypsy King.