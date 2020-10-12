The 39-year-old had been scheduled to meet Joshua on June 20 but the fight was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"No turning back, no procrastination! Kubrat Pulev vs Anthony Joshua! The date is December 12th and the place is London!," the Bulgarian, known as 'The Cobra', said on his facebook page.

Boxing Boxing-Pacquiao and mixed martial arts star McGregor will fight next year 26/09/2020 AT 12:15

He added on his website (www.kubratpulev.com) that "the date and place of the event are now final and not subject to change, and both parties have signed the official contract."

Joshua, 30, defeated Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr in a rematch in Saudi Arabia last December to win back his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles.

The Briton was initially due to fight Pulev at Cardiff's Principality Stadium in October 2017 but the Bulgarian withdrew after suffering a shoulder injury in sparring.

Pulev challenged for the IBF world heavyweight title in 2014, losing to Wladimir Klitschko in Hamburg on a fifth-round knockout. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Boxing Boxing-Former world middleweight champion Minter dies at 69 10/09/2020 AT 17:30