Boxing-Ruiz stuns Joshua to become world heavyweight champion

By Reuters

40 minutes agoUpdated 30 minutes ago

June 2 (Reuters) - Andy Ruiz Jr.

stopped British title-holder Anthony Joshua in the seventh round of their fight in New York on Saturday to become the first Mexican-American heavyweight world champion.

Joshua, previously undefeated, was defending his IBF, WBA and WBO titles but was knocked down four times before underdog Ruiz was awarded a technichal knockout.

