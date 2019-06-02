Boxing-Ruiz stuns Joshua to become world heavyweight champion
June 2 (Reuters) - Andy Ruiz Jr.
stopped British title-holder Anthony Joshua in the seventh round of their fight in New York on Saturday to become the first Mexican-American heavyweight world champion.
Joshua, previously undefeated, was defending his IBF, WBA and WBO titles but was knocked down four times before underdog Ruiz was awarded a technichal knockout.
