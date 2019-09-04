Ruiz produced one of boxing's biggest upsets by beating the 29-year-old Joshua with a seventh-round stoppage at New York's Madison Square Garden on June 1.

Ahead of the rematch in Diriyah, near Riyadh, Ruiz said he hoped to inflict another painful defeat on Joshua.

"The hunger still remains. I don't want 15 minutes of fame. I want it to last. I want a generation. I want to be a champion for more years," Ruiz told reporters on Wednesday.

Andy Ruiz defeated Anthony Joshua in JuneGetty Images

Joshua, previously undefeated and fighting for the first time in the United States, was defending his IBF, WBA and WBO titles but was knocked down four times in the fight.

"Two big heavyweights punching each other in the face, it's going to be exciting. I know Joshua is coming hard, he's coming strong. He's more hungry, he wants his belts back. He's preparing hard, but so am I," Ruiz added.

" There's a lot of responsibilities... I'm going to keep those belts and I'm going to have them back in Mexico. I'm going to win here in the same fashion that I won on June 1. "

Joshua said Ruiz had been a tough opponent.

Ruiz Jr celebrates with his title belts after beating JoshuaPA Sport

"I was up against a good challenger. Andy is champion now. That will last until Dec. 7 when he puts his titles in the air," Joshua added.

" Being a champion is more than the belts. It's about a championship mindset. The belts will go up in the air and we will fight for them again. "

"Two warriors to go war and the best man will walk out victorious."