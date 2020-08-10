Boxing-Tyson v Roy Jones Jr. exhibition rescheduled - report

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson's exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr.

has been pushed back to Nov. 28 from Sept. 12, The Ring magazine has said.

The eight-round fight, which will be part of a three-hour pay per view event shown on virtual social media and music platform Triller, had been moved because Tyson's camp felt they could maximize revenue by rescheduling, the report added.

Boxing Still too early to talk about moving Boxing Day test - CA 08/08/2020 AT 04:14

Tyson teased fans about a possible return in May when the 54-year-old posted videos of himself training.

The 51-year-old Jones, who has simultaneously held a record seven belts, last fought in 2018. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Boxing GB boxers will pack a punch in Tokyo - McCracken 28/07/2020 AT 08:53