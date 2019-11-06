Cameron is back in love with boxing and ready to challenge

The 28-year-old parted ways with Cyclone, the promotional outfit which is run by Barry McGuigan, early this year and announced the split on social media. Believing her career had come to an end, Cameron posted the video online and was unsure of her next move, but fortune favoured her. She got in touch with former professional boxer Jamie Moore, who is now a trainer, and signed for MTK Global. Enjoyment was the key for Cameron, who hails from Northampton, and after making her debut for MTK that’s when she realised her love for the sport had returned. “It was very difficult, I was giving up boxing and I thought that was the end of me,” Cameron said. “I didn’t know where to go or who to speak to or what was going to happen to me with my career over. “I finally accepted that my career was done, so I spoke up and I’m really grateful that I got in touch with Jamie Moore. He took me under his wing and helped me out. “When I boxed my MTK debut in May, I realised I still loved boxing. I’m so much happier and I’m actually enjoying boxing now, there’s no pressure on me. “I don’t have to focus on Katie Taylor or anyone else and I can focus on me. I was miserable in boxing for long enough and now it’s about me having some fun.” The undefeated star boasts an 11-0 record with 7 KOs and is stepping up to super-lightweight for her next battle in a WBC final eliminator. Cameron will face former world champion Anahi Ester Sanchez on Saturday November 9 at York Hall and believes her new trainer Nigel Travis has helped her preparations. “She’s a three-time former world champion so she’s experienced and much more experienced than me in the pro ranks,” Cameron explained. “She’s good, powerful and skilful so it’s going to be a tough challenge but I’m confident that I’m going to come out as the winner. “I’ve had perfect preparations. I’ve been working on a lot and I’ve got a new S&C trainer Nigel Travis who has been a massive help to the camp. “He’s improved my engine, I can go through gears now with my strength and power. It’s been great preparations and I’m more than ready to go.” A fight between Cameron and Katie Taylor is something that’s been touted for a long time, especially as the Northampton boxer is the mandatory for the WBC lightweight title. But fighting the Irish star, who became a two-weight world champion last weekend, is not the be all and end all for Cameron. “It’s a fight I want but if it happens it happens. As I’ve said previously my focus isn’t Katie Taylor, there’s other fights out there,” the 28-year-old added. “I’m her mandatory so the fight should happen but as long as I say I want the fight, there’s nothing else I can really do to make it happen. “If the fight gets made it’s going to be perfect, it’s my dream fight but at the moment I’ve got Sanchez in front of me.” Sportsbeat 2019