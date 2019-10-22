Christmas No.1? Tyson Fury to duet with Robbie Williams

Le Buzz

The news comes during a week when Fury shocked fight fans by announcing he’d be stepping into the scripted world of World Wrestling Entertainment to take on Braun Strowman.

But, apparently not content with dropping just one bombshell, the Manchester-born fighter also announced he’d be putting down his boxing gloves and picking up a microphone to team up with former Take That star Williams.

It’s a heavyweight pairing alright; Fury, the former WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO and lineal champion, will partner 18-time Brit Awards-winning Williams to collaborate on the song ‘Bad Sharon’, which is about an office Christmas party.

Fury and Williams met back in June, with Williams telling the boxer: “You can sing. You’ve got a voice.”

Of course, Fury is no stranger to showing off his set of pipes. After a dramatic draw with Deontay Wilder in the United States last December, Fury broke out into a chorus of ‘American Pie’ in his post-fight news conference.

And, most famously, the 6ft 9in boxer serenaded his wife, Paris, by singing Aerosmith’s ‘I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing’ after beating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

So, a certain Christmas number one, right?