Tokyo 2020 Olympian Charley Davison wants to use the 2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul as a stepping-stone to Olympic glory at Paris 2024.

Davison, who missed out on a medal in her debut Games, headlines a team of six women that will compete at the championships in Istanbul next week (9-20 May 2022).

She is joined in the GB Boxing team by 2018 Commonwealth silver medallist Rosie Eccles and 2019 world bronze medallist and European silver medallist, Demie-Jade Resztan.

Flyweight Helen Jones, lightweight Shona Whitwell and middleweight Kerry Davis have also been selected and will all be competing at their first World Boxing Championships.

And 28-year-old Davison, who qualified for Tokyo after a seven-year break in which she had three children, wants to build towards the next Games after taking a four month break post-Tokyo.

She said: "It was great to go to the Olympics however I was disappointed not to win a medal so I had a lot to think about when I got home.

"I took some time out and it was nice to spend time with my family but I had to think about what I wanted to do next and once I came back into the gym and started training again I knew I wanted to give it another go.

"I have enjoyed being back in training and I've really felt the benefit of being around the other boxers and working with the GB coaches again. I am looking forward to the worlds. It's all a stepping-stone to where I want to be and winning a medal at the next Olympics in Paris."

Eccles missed out on Tokyo 2020 when the second qualifying event was cancelled due to Covid-19 but has won 10 of her last 11 bouts over the last 18 months.

The World Boxing Championships will be the first outing of the year for the Welsh fighter, who will box in the welterweight category where the upper weight limit has been reduced from 69kg to 66kg.

And ahead of this summer's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the 27-year-old is determined to show what she can do as she looks to upgrade her silver from the Gold Coast in 2018.

"This is the first event of a big year for me," she said. "Not having the chance to go to a second qualifier for Tokyo 2020 was a massive disappointment but I have come back strong and my form has been good so I just want to continue with it and build on the results I have had over the last year or so.

"The new weight class really works for me so I am looking forward to boxing at 66kg and showing what I can do."

Davis, who has been sparring with Tokyo Olympic champion Lauren Price, is another fighter in good form ahead of the World Boxing Championships and said she is feeling confident about her chances in Istanbul.

"I have been in good form recently and have won gold at my last two tournaments which has really boosted my confidence," said the 25-year-old from Cheltenham.

"Having the opportunity to spar Lauren has been great and has certainly helped me to improve over the last few months. You learn so much from being in the ring with someone that good.

"It gives you a real confidence boost when you face your opponents in the ring as you know that they cannot be as good as the person you have been sparring with in training."

