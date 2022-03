Boxing

England star Marcus Rashford watches Regis Prograis v Tyrone McKenna in Dubai

Prograis had a tough battle with McKenna but emerged victorious to set up a world title bout with Josh Taylor at Probellum Evolution in Dubai. Stream live and on-demand on discovery+

00:00:21, an hour ago