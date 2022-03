Boxing

Estelle Mossely v Yanina del Carmen Lescano highlights: Mossely retains world title with split decision victory

Estelle Mossely and Yanina del Carmen Lescano were making history by clashing in the first ever female world title fight to be held in the Middle East – and the fight lived up to expectations. Mossely came out on top on points and has her sights set on a unification fight with either Katie Taylor or Amanda Serrano later in the year.

00:02:57, an hour ago