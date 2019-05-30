French credits past as he looks to future

The GB fighter won lightweight European bronze in 2017 before reaching the quarter-finals of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games a year later.

And French credits the hard-knock lessons he learned growing up in Gateshead to his remarkable rise through the ranks.

"Me and my brother used to go in the kitchen and we couldn't afford two pairs of gloves, so we had one glove each and one of my mum's slippers on each, and used to fight in the kitchen," he explained.

"One of the lessons my mum always taught us was that once you commit to something, make sure you got at it 100 per cent.

"I think that lesson has stuck with us to this day – whatever I'm going to do, I'm 100 per cent in it; I'm a 100 per center. I give everything. If I'm going to do it, I'll do it properly."

And French is hopeful that such drive will spur him on to write plenty more chapters in his ever-expanding story.

It's certainly a well-trodden path that he hopes to follow; with GB Boxing boasting a proud record of having medalled at the last five Olympics, there are no shortage of role-models for French to look to.

"Boxing obviously doesn't just teach you the physical aspects. It sculps your character as well – confidence, self-belief, makes you strong-minded," he continued.

"My main goal has always been an Olympic gold medal. That's been my goal from the start. When I was nine-years-old, I wanted to be an Olympic champion."

Sportsbeat 2019