Boxing

GB boxers return to Tokyo 2020 training

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
BySportsbeat
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Hand wraps have been replaced by hand sanitiser and sparring isn't allowed yet but Britain's best amateur boxers are back in training for the Tokyo Olympics.

A selected group of 12 podium-level pugilists have gone through a successful four-day camp at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

In accordance with UK Sport guidance, athletes check their temperatures from the moment they wake up and split into groups of six for morning runs.

Play Icon
Boxing

Fury delighted with two-fight Joshua deal, faces 'hurdle' of Wilder first

9 HOURS AGO

The chosen dozen have been able to shadow box and hit bags and are given tactical pointers from two metres away by coaches wearing masks.

Sparring is still a fortnight or so away but returning to the programme run by Rob McCracken, Anthony Joshua's coach, has been a relief.

"On a normal day coaches would be giving us advice from two metres away anyway so it isn't that different," said world middleweight champion Lauren Price.

"None of us are going to be competing soon - maybe not again this year - so there's no rush, I'm just happy to be in the mix.

"I haven't sparred since March so when we do come back, it's going to have to be quite technical and about avoiding injuries.

"There's a lot of ring rust and as a boxer, you have to be in that close contact scenario to get your rhythm back."

Among the 12 are Fraser Clarke, set to succeed Joshua, Audley Harrison and Joe Joyce in the hallowed Team GB super-heavyweight slot.

Great Britain's boxers were caught up in the eye of the COVID-19 storm with their Olympic qualifier at the Copper Box postponed at the midway point.

Flyweight Galal Yafai and featherweight Peter McGrail got their chance and did the necessary to seal an Olympic quota place for Team GB with minutes to spare.

Yafai said: "I'd qualified and then it was like 'right, it's lockdown, you can't celebrate and you have to abide by these rules'.

"It was pretty tough for me at first, but over time it got easier and I just had to cope with it.

"I live in a small apartment in Solihull which isn't ideal when you're locked away, but I tried to keep training and running as much as I could.

"I missed training in Sheffield with the boys so much, and I'm really looking forward to going back."

Â© Sportsbeat 2020

Boxing

Joshua and Fury agree two-fight deal for 2021

YESTERDAY AT 13:15
Boxing

Anthony Joshua attends Black Lives Matter march and says racism is a pandemic

06/06/2020 AT 21:39
Related Topics
Boxing
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Boxing

Joshua and Fury agree two-fight deal for 2021

YESTERDAY AT 13:15
Boxing

Anthony Joshua attends Black Lives Matter march and says racism is a pandemic

06/06/2020 AT 21:39
Boxing

Why Ali was bigger than boxing: he loved people, hated war and fought hardest for racial equality

03/06/2020 AT 12:38
Boxing

Floyd Mayweather offers to pay for George Floyd's funeral

02/06/2020 AT 11:33

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Boxing

Fury delighted with two-fight Joshua deal, faces 'hurdle' of Wilder first

00:00:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

00:02:18
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

Muhammad Ali: The champion whose fast fists and personality transcended sports

00:01:09
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

‘I had to do the Olympics’ – Ogogo on his 2012 turmoil and a month spent by his mum's hospital bed

00:02:45
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to Havertz signing – Euro Papers

7 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

YESTERDAY AT 14:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

09/06/2020 AT 11:31
Play Icon
Football

Soccer-Vietnam at the Asian Cup

29/12/2018 AT 09:00
Football

Marcelo signs Real Madrid contract extension

13/09/2017 AT 12:03
Premier League

Chelsea condemn fans' Morata chant, player asks for it to stop

09/09/2017 AT 15:56
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Horse Racing

Churchill and Order Of St George head stellar line-up at Longines Irish Champions Weekend

08/09/2017 AT 20:14
US Open

Order of play, Day 12 – Nadal faces Del Potro in semi-final showdown

07/09/2017 AT 20:10
Premier League

Guardiola wants long-term future as City manager

28/07/2017 AT 08:13
View more

What's On

Previous articleJoshua and Fury agree two-fight deal for 2021
Next articleRomanian match postponed due to coronavirus case