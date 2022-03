Boxing

'I feel like crying I am so happy' - O’Shaquie Foster has world title in sights after beating Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov

American O’Shaquie Foster has the WBC world title in his sights after winning an eliminator against Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov. “It has been a long journey with lots of ups and downs but I feel great and I cannot wait for my shot at the world title,” the 19-2 Foster said. “I feel like crying I am so happy.”

00:01:39, an hour ago