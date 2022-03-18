Boxing

'I had not fought in more than a year' - Estelle Mossely reacts to beating Yanina del Carmen Lescano

Estelle Mossely retained her IBO lightweight title with a split decision victory over Yanina del Carmen Lescano after an absorbing contest in Dubai. At the end of 10 close and highly competitive rounds, the judges were split but two of the officials gave the nod to France’s Mossely, with scores of 96-94 and 97-93, while the other gave it to Lescano with a score of 96-94.

