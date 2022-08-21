Anthony Joshua lost to Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia as the Ukrainian successfully defended his three heavyweight belts.

Joshua and Usyk first fought in north London back in September 2021 and Usyk, the challenger back then, produced a surprisingly dominant upset performance to win the IBF, WBA and WBO belts.

The Briton immediately exercised his rematch clause and it was initially expected the clash could come as soon as February, but negotiations dragged on and the war in Ukraine saw Usyk return to his home country.

The second fight was eventually agreed for August, in a hugely expensive deal for Saudi Arabia, who won the rights to stage the event.

In the build-up to the second fight, Usyk had used the time to add what some suggested was 10kg to his frame, while Joshua promoted Angel Fernandez to be his head trainer and added American trainer Robert Garcia to tweak his previously defensive approach.

While Joshua was improved compared to the first showing, and had Usyk rattled at times in the ring, it was the incumbent who once again proved to be the better fighter on the night, winning by a split decision, 115-113, 116-112, 113-115, with the latter judge’s scoring drawing some criticism.

After the fight, Joshua said in the ring: “If you knew my story you would understand the passion. I ain’t no amateur boxer from five years old that was an elite prospect from youth. I was going to jail, I got bail and I started training my arse off. I wanted to be able to fight.”

Usyk, meanwhile, is now targeting the WBC champion Tyson Fury for his next fight, suggesting he will retire if not given the chance to fight for the undisputed heavyweight status.

“I want to fight him and if I’m not fighting Tyson Fury, I’m not fighting at all,” he said.

