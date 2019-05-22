IOC recommends boxing keeps its place in Tokyo but not under AIBA

The IOC said in a statement that it would instead set up a task force to organise the boxing competitions, including the qualification events to be held between January and May.

The decision followed an IOC inquiry into the finances and governance of AIBA which has been in turmoil for years. AIBA says it has undergone a profound reform programme in the last 18 months.

"Today’s decision was taken in the interest of the athletes and the sport of boxing. We want to ensure that the athletes can live their dream and participate in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020," IOC President Thomas Bach said.

The recommendations will be put to a full IOC session in Lausanne in June. The IOC added that AIBA's status should be reviewed after the Games. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)