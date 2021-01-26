Determined Joe Joyce is just two fights away from heavyweight immortality and told Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua - 'I'm coming for you'.

The Putney fighter toppled the dangerous Daniel Dubois at the end of last year to scoop the British, Commonwealth, European, WBC Silver, and WBO International heavyweight titles.

The 2016 Olympic silver medallist sparkled under the Westminster lights and is now gearing up for a crack against cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

The Ukrainian will travel to London for an interim fight for the WBO world title and Joyce, 35, knows a victory would put him in line to take on the winner of the widely-billed 'super fight' between Fury and Joshua.

The British pair are set to do battle in the clash the world has been waiting for but Joyce, who boasts an unblemished record in his 12 professional fights so far, reckons 2021 is his time to shine.

"It's so exciting, the thought that potentially in two fights I could be undefeated, undisputed," said Joyce, who is working with Purplebricks to encourage the nation to get behind Team GB on their journey to Tokyo.

"From beating Dubois I'm in a great position now. It's such a great feeling. Now this year is looking good.

"I don't have the time to sit and wait around. This is my time now, I'm in my prime and I'm ready to win a world title. 2021, have some fun!

"Undefeated, undisputed, are you mad!

"I can't wait to see that fight [Fury vs Joshua] and see how they get on. Them two coming together will be an amazing fight.

"Originally, I edged with Joshua but now I'm edging with Fury. Especially based on their last three performances. But you never know, it only takes one punch in boxing.

"I've spent a lot of time with AJ on GB. He's got a good high guard, it's a very conventional boxing style.

"He's super powerful. He's got speed as well, he can put the combinations together, he's got great upper cuts. And he's a specimen, he's tall, he's got quite a long reach as well.

"Fury is even taller with an even longer reach. His skills are just unbelievable. He's the opposite, he's definitely unorthodox. He has low hands, and he has his head movement and footwork, he's unpredictable. Some combinations he can hit you with, you think 'what did he just do?'

"They are both hard fights. They are both 50/50 fights. Usyk is a 50/50 fight, Dubois was a 50/50 fight. It just gets harder from here on in."

Joyce jet-set off to Dubai after his tenth round win against Dubois but is now back in training ramping up preparations for Usyk.

Promoter Frank Warren has been pushing hard for the fight against the dangerous Ukrainian, 34, which would mark a rematch of their amateur bout in the World Series of Boxing.

That clash was eight years ago, when the then-Olympic champion Usyk got the better of Joyce on home soil.

Joyce has fond memories of that clash and hopes diligently studying highlights can help him banish his 2013 demons.

"The first fight in WSB, I thought it was a close fight, it was an exciting fight. Perhaps I was a bit too raw at the time," he added.

"I've watched the fight back. It's doing quite well, I think it's got a million views. It's a great fight, there's plenty of exchanges but you could see Usyk was the better fighter. It's interesting because he's the smaller, faster, lighter fighter against the bigger, stronger fighter. I was throwing loads of punches, just pumping them out so it was an exciting fight.Â

"The support there, with the Ukraine fans roaring 'Usyk, Usyk' with the drums as well. I really enjoyed that fight, even though I lost. It was one of those that I really enjoyed and I can't wait to do it again over the longer rounds. Because 12 rounds with the pro gloves, it's a lot different.

"It's in the process, it's in the works. I've not heard anything from Usyk or his team. But the WBO want it, I'm sure the fans want it, I want it. I'm not sure if Usyk wants it. But what other fight has he got?"

