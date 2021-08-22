Manny Pacquiao has said he will take some time to consider his future in boxing following his shock loss to Yordenis Ugas.

The Filipino was back in the ring for the first time since 2019, with Ugas a late replacement after Errol Spence was forced to pull out due to an eye injury.

Pacquiao’s coach Freddy Roach had expressed concerns about the replacement due to the Cuban’s unorthodox style, and those fears proved well-founded as Ugas dominated the contest.

The eight-weight world champion could not get to grips with the Cuban’s excellent jab - which he controlled the fight behind from long range - and the judges at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas were unanimous in their thinking.

All three judges scored the WBA welterweight title fight in favour of Ugas - 115-113, 116-112 and 116-112 - and Pacquiao, 42, is going to take a bit of time before deciding whether to fight on.

“I don’t know,” he said when asked if he would continue his boxing career. “Let me rest first and relax and make a decision if I continue to fight."

Pacquiao started well and brought the crowd to their feet when forcing Ugas onto the ropes in the third, but it proved one of the few bright spots in a fight the Cuban controlled.

“It was a hard time, making an adjustment about his style and I think that was the problem for me because I didn’t make an adjustment," Pacquiao said.

