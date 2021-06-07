Floyd Mayweather failed to knock out and beat YouTube sensation Logan Paul in their surreal exhibition bout on Sunday night.

The self-proclaimed ‘The Greatest Ever’ was unable to stop his opponent or force him to retire in the eight-round affair at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami.

With no judges or scoring system involved and the all-important knockout down to the referee’s discretion, Mayweather admitted he was expecting to be too good for Logan Paul, who lost to fellow YouTuber KSI in 2018’s ground-breaking social media bout.

Tokyo 2020 ‘Let’s complete the journey’ - Clarke on Olympic boxing dream 04/06/2021 AT 13:24

“I had fun. You’ve got to realise I’m not 21 anymore,” Mayweather told Showtime Sport.

“But it’s good to move around with these young guys. Test my skills, just to have some fun.

He’s a tough, rough competitor. It was good action.

"Even though he doesn’t have much experience, he knew how to use his weight and he knew how to tie me up tonight."

Logan Paul weighed in 35lbs heavier and stood six inches taller than the former unbeaten five-weight world champion but still emerged with credit and humility after a tough eight rounds.

“This is the coolest thing ever. I'm happy I made it out,” he said.

He's tough to hit, he's always tough to hit and he's not even that old.

“Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul 2? I don't know, let me get a little better. Maybe I can end it next time.”

Mayweather refused to discuss taking on Logan’s brother, Jake Paul, leaving the YouTube sibling to call out boxing’s new pound-for-pound supremo Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

Tokyo 2020 Price bidding to follow in Adams' footsteps ahead of Tokyo debut 27/05/2021 AT 14:00