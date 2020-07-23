Mike Tyson to make boxing comeback in exhibition against Roy Jones Jr

Mike Tyson will return to the ring in September for an exhibition bout against fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr, it has been confirmed.

The fight will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park in California, with the fighters using 12oz gloves.

Andy Foster, head of the California State Athletic Commission, confirmed the news on Thursday, saying: “This isn’t a situation where they’re going out there to try to take each other’s heads off. They’re just going to be in there moving around the ring and letting fans see these legends.”

Tyson has been discussing a comeback to the sport for a number of months and revealed that he has lost almost five stone since starting training.

“We've just been training, boxing, and it feels great man," Tyson told Fight Hype. "I come from 289lbs to 220lbs and I feel good.”

Tyson, 54, was the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world between 1987 and 1990, and won 50 fights in his stellar career, 44 by knockout

Roy Jones Jr, 51, is regarded as one of the most talented boxers in history, winning world titles in four different weight classes.

