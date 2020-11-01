Oleksandr Usyk says he wants to become the undisputed heavyweight champion after beating Derek Chisora thanks to a unanimous decision after 12 hard rounds.

The Ukrainian, an Olympic gold medalist, remains unbeaten in his 18 professional bouts and intends to challenge WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belt-holder Anthony Joshua in 2021.

And he also intends to challenge Tyson Fury for his belts to become a unified heavyweight champion.

"Chisora a big guy, a hard guy," he said after the win.

"I was expecting a fight like that, I was expecting a tougher fight."

When asked about his career aims: "Not just world champion, the undisputed world champion [is my aim].

"My plan is to go to my home, maximum time with my family. Training and improving myself."

Meanwhile, Deontay Wilder has accused Fury of reneging on an agreement to a third fight between the pair of them after the Brit won their second bout in February.

"It is time for you to be a man and honour your agreement. What is this bull**** of you fighting Carlos Takam instead of me, you got to be kidding," he posted on social media.

"In the rematch agreement, there was a rematch clause. Now it is time for you to be a man and honour your word, instead of trying to weasel out of our agreement. Scared people run but a scary man will break his contract."

