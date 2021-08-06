Lauren Price edged out her fiercest rival for a shot at Olympic gold this weekend.

Price was already assured a medal before her middleweight showdown with Nouchka Fontijn - but had made no secret she only had one colour in mind in Tokyo.

And after close friend Lauren Williams won taekwondo silver last week, it's now gold or bust for Price.

"I'm not stopping now - my aim is to win that gold. I'm going to give it my all to achieve that goal," she said after a bout broadcast live on Eurosport and discovery+.

"It was a dream of mine to just be at an Olympics but now that gold medal is so close, I can almost touch it."

This was always going to be cagey affair between two fighters with a history. Fontijn won their gold medal fight at the World Championships two years ago, only for the British team to appeal. The result was reversed and Fontijn refused to collect her silver medal.

In the six previous encounters the 33-year old Dutch fighter had notched four wins and this contest was close throughout.

Price lost the opening round and then picked up a point deduction in the second. At the final bell, two judges had scored the fight for Fontijn and one for Price, with two making it a draw. They were then asked to pick their preferred winner and both went with the Welsh fighter, her winning margin as narrow as it gets.

"I respect her a lot, she is a world class fighter, we know each other inside out and it is always going to be that close," she said.

"It is always the same with me and her but I dug deep in that last round, so happy days. She just told me she'd retired and she can be very proud of her career."

There was plenty of needle in their last encounter but only respect here, despite the close nature of this contest.

Price struggled to land her shots and find her rhythm early on but didn't panic when she picked up a penalty for excessive holding.

By the last range round she was firing, landing a succession of hefty blows to do just enough to progress.

"To be honest, she started a lot quicker than I thought she would," she said.

"I got into my rhythm and I felt I won the last round quite comfortably with my speed and movement."

China’s Li Qian now awaits in Sunday's final - where Price will be the last member of Team GB to compete at the Games.

"We've never fought but I know she's a very good boxer," she added.

"I think she is similar to my style - fast hands, fast feet. It is going to be an interesting one. She is world class, and it's the No.1 and No.2 seed in the final, that says it all."

