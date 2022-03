Boxing

Referee stops fight with Regis Prograis the winner as Tyrone McKenna bleeds

Regis Prograis had a tough battle with Tyrone McKenna but emerged victorious to set up a world title bout with Josh Taylor at Probellum Evolution in Dubai. “He’s a tough man, I knew he was going to be tough and when I knocked him down, I knew he was going to get up,” Regis Prograis, now 27-1, said. Stream live and on-demand on discovery+

00:01:03, an hour ago