Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez suffered just the second defeat of his professional boxing career as he was stunned by Dmitry Bivol in Las Vegas.

Bivol was the reigning WBA light-heavyweight champion coming into the bout, but Mexican superstar Alvarez - who stepped up in weight to take on the Russian - was still expected to come away with the belt.

However Alvarez - rated as male boxing's best pound-for-pound fighter - had no answer to his skilful opponent, who ended up ahead on the scorecards of all three judges by the same score of 115-113.

Bivol, speaking in the aftermath, said he had not doubted what he could achieve: "I'm glad I proved myself, I'm the best in my division and I keep this belt.

"He's a great champion, I respect him and all his team.

"If you don't believe in yourself what do you do? You achieve nothing. I believe and my team believed in me.

"I felt his power. You can see on my arm, he beat my arm up but not my head. That's better."

Alvarez, whose only other professional defeat was to Floyd Mayweather in 2013, was gracious in defeat - but angled immediately for a rematch.

The 31-year-old said: "You have to accept it, it's boxing. He's a great champion. Sometimes in boxing you win and lose and I'm not giving excuses. I lost and he won.

"Of course I do [want a rematch]. This doesn't end like this."

Bivol also seemed to agree a second fight would come next.

"Let's talk about a rematch," he said. "I wanted this fight because I wanted to get the opportunity and I appreciate this opportunity.

"I'm ready for a rematch, I just want to be treated as the champion now."

