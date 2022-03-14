The IBF World Flyweight title will be on the line this weekend as the UK’s Sunny Edwards will defend the belt against Pakistani challenger Muhammad Waseem.

Edwards and Waseem will headline the Probellum Evolution show from Dubai which will be available to watch on Eurosport following the announcement of a deal between the organisation and Discovery Sports

Unbeaten Edwards goes into the fight looking to defend the title for the second time having beaten Moruti Mthalane to win the championship in April 2021 and retaining against Jayson Mama last December.

The card also features another title fight as Northern Ireland's Tyrone McKenna defends his WBO Inter Continental Super Lightweight crown against America's Regis Prograis.

When is the fight?

The bout will take place on Saturday March 19, 2022.

Where is the fight being held?

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Dubai, UAE will host a packed card of action including the main event between Edwards and Waseem.

How to watch

The event will be available to watch live on Eurosport 2, as well as discovery+.

Tale of the tape

Sunny Edwards

Age - 26

Wins - 17

Losses - 0

KOs - 4

Draws - 0

Total Bouts - 17

KO% - 24%

Height - 5'3"

Stance - Orthodox

Muhammad Waseem

Age - 34

Wins - 12

Losses - 1

KOs - 8

Draws - 0

Total Bouts - 13

KO% - 62%

Height - 5'6"

Stance - Orthodox

Full card

Sunny Edwards v Muhammad Waseem (IBF World Flyweight title)

Tyrone McKenna v Regis Prograis (WBO Inter Continental Super Lightweight title)

Yoan Boyeaux v Shabaz Masoud

TJ Doheny v Cesar Juarez

Khalid Ayub v Anem Sivareddy

Cristian Rafael Coria v Hovhannes Bachkov

Denis Bartos v Bader Samreen

Peter McGrail v Alexandru Ionita

Fahad Al-Bloushi v Mohamed Kashinde

Khojiakbar Qodirokhunov v Faizan Anwar

