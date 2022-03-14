The IBF World Flyweight title will be on the line this weekend as the UK’s Sunny Edwards will defend the belt against Pakistani challenger Muhammad Waseem.
Edwards and Waseem will headline the Probellum Evolution show from Dubai which will be available to watch on Eurosport following the announcement of a deal between the organisation and Discovery Sports.
Unbeaten Edwards goes into the fight looking to defend the title for the second time having beaten Moruti Mthalane to win the championship in April 2021 and retaining against Jayson Mama last December.
The card also features another title fight as Northern Ireland's Tyrone McKenna defends his WBO Inter Continental Super Lightweight crown against America's Regis Prograis.
When is the fight?
The bout will take place on Saturday March 19, 2022.
Where is the fight being held?
The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Dubai, UAE will host a packed card of action including the main event between Edwards and Waseem.
How to watch
The event will be available to watch live on Eurosport 2, as well as discovery+.
Tale of the tape
Sunny Edwards
Age - 26
Wins - 17
Losses - 0
KOs - 4
Draws - 0
Total Bouts - 17
KO% - 24%
Height - 5'3"
Stance - Orthodox
Muhammad Waseem
Age - 34
Wins - 12
Losses - 1
KOs - 8
Draws - 0
Total Bouts - 13
KO% - 62%
Height - 5'6"
Stance - Orthodox
Full card
Sunny Edwards v Muhammad Waseem (IBF World Flyweight title)
Tyrone McKenna v Regis Prograis (WBO Inter Continental Super Lightweight title)
Yoan Boyeaux v Shabaz Masoud
TJ Doheny v Cesar Juarez
Khalid Ayub v Anem Sivareddy
Cristian Rafael Coria v Hovhannes Bachkov
Denis Bartos v Bader Samreen
Peter McGrail v Alexandru Ionita
Fahad Al-Bloushi v Mohamed Kashinde
Khojiakbar Qodirokhunov v Faizan Anwar
