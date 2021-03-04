Art is rarely the agenda when world heavyweight champions meet but boxer Joe Joyce gave taekwondo star Bianca Walkden a stunning painting to rally support for Team GB.

Olympic silver medallist and art lover Joyce was commissioned by Purplebricks, the official estate agent of Team GB, to produce inspiring artwork ahead of Tokyo 2020.

Joyce's unique piece - depicting a proud lion on the backdrop of a striking Union Jack - was presented to Walkden and will grace Purplebricks sales boards this summer.

"Knowing that everyone is behind us at home is really important," said the Rio bronze medallist.

"Even though they're not physically there, it gives us that little extra boost when it feels like British fans are backing us back home.

"Joe's painting was amazing, unbelievable. It really captures the fighting spirit you need in combat sports and you can tell it was painted by a fighter!

"The Home Support campaign is all about reminding Team GB fans that their support when we're in Tokyo is going to be more important than ever.

"When I'm driving and see Joe's painting on Purplebricks signs, it will be like someone saying: 'come on, we've got this, we're here for you."

The Home Support campaign encourages people to keep the home fires of support burning with the same intensity we have seen since London 2012.

Alongside Joyce, ex-professional triathlete Vanessa Raw and former rugby player Henry Fraser also produced unique artworks on an Olympic theme.

The three finished pieces will adorn Purplebricks For Sale and For Let boards up and down the country from 22nd March, with 2,020 limited edition prints also available.

Joyce said: "I was surprised and really honoured to be commissioned by Purplebricks for their campaign to produce an artwork to inspire people.

"It was great for me because it gave me something to work towards, a deadline, and I loved having a reason to get back into art in the same way I did at university.

"In my sport right now, I'm waiting for my fight to be confirmed so I can go full steam ahead towards one goal, and this was another big project for me.

"Every artist has their own style and skill set, and it's about bringing them forward for the world to see. It's a bit like boxing in that respect.

"I was so happy Bianca liked the painting and I'm pleased the Purplebricks campaign has given this to people."

Walkden was inspired by the strength of British support for Team GB at London 2012 and wants British fans to replicate that in Tokyo.

"No matter what happens, we want to know that your family, friends and fans are behind us and with us in every moment," she said.

"That's why we do what we do in sport.

"We need our home support behind us, cheering us on and roaring us on, so we want Team GB fans to show that to the athletes in every way they can.

"We're not alone and we're part of a bigger team than we think."

Bianca Walkden is working with Purplebricks to encourage the nation to get behind Team GB on their journey to Tokyo, with the same amazing home support as London 2012.

