Grateful Cheavon Clarke hailed GB Boxing as the 'best in the world' and says the programme's extensive support network has helped struggling athletes battle through the darkest days of lockdown.

The Jamaican-born heavyweight had his Tokyo hopes snatched away when the British qualifying event at London's Copper Box Arena was cancelled last year.

That led to a dramatic change in GB boxers' training schedule, but the programme was swiftly on hand to send Clarke - and his teammates - vital equipment such as bikes, weights and punchbags.

Regular athlete contact and psychological support bolstered their offering and Clarke, a 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, says he couldn't be prouder to be front and centre of the 'unbelievable' organisation.

"GB Boxing is the best programme you could wish to be on," said the 30-year-old, who is working with Purplebricks to encourage the nation to get behind Team GB on their journey to Tokyo.

"It's second to none and is the best programme in England. If your programme's better than GB Boxing as a whole, you're doing something special.

"The staff, the coaches, the backroom staff - these guys work tirelessly so us, as athletes, are in the best frame of mind possible.

"It's unbelievable what they do - and words can't give enough gratitude to it.

"It was such a life-changing event for the Olympic Games not to happen [in 2020]. But the programme started organising weights for us and offering us bags and bikes if we needed them.

"They were on the phone for support, and it made it a lot easier to go through. I, for one, am very grateful for how I've been supported through the pandemic.

It's not a nice thing to wake up with dark shadows in your head and feeling like you can't speak to anybody - and it's imperative we support each other.

Clarke now faces a crucial bout later this year to realise his Japanese dreams, before a further competition will take place to determine heavyweight seedings in Tokyo.

