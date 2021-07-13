James DeGale is appealing for information after his Olympic gold medal and MBE were stolen.

The former IBF super-middleweight world champion took to Instagram to appeal for help after the accolades were stolen from his parents’ house.

DeGale posted CCTV footage of a man dressed in black approaching the house before blocking the camera lens.

The 35-year-old revealed his “prize possessions” were stolen during Italy’s Euro 2020 triumph over England at Wembley on Sunday.

He said: “My parent’s house got burgled last night whilst our boys were trying to bring it home.

They are worthless to anyone other than me and they are two achievements that I prize from my boxing career. I am gutted and need my medals back.

Having won Commonwealth bronze in Melbourne in 2006, DeGale’s Olympic gold came at Beijing two years later, when he represented Great Britain as an amateur in the middleweight division.

The Hammersmith-born boxer overcame Cuba’s Emilio Correa 16-14 in a bad-tempered final, with Correa docked two points in the opening round for biting DeGale’s shoulder.

DeGale’s triumph was Britain’s only boxing gold of the Olympics, and he was appointed an MBE the subsequent year.

In January 2019, DeGale lost by unanimous decision in the long-awaited fight with Chris Eubank Jr at The O2 Arena for the IBO super-middleweight title.

