Boxing is always a popular sport at an Olympic Games and often the opportunity for up and coming fighters to make a name for themselves.

From a Team GB perspective, Amir Khan won silver at Athens 2004, Anthony Joshua won gold at London 2012 in the super-heavyweight category and has since gone on to become a two-time heavyweight champion of the world, while Nicola Adams is a two-time flyweight champion from London and Rio.

The mega fights involving the likes of Joshua, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder may draw in the big crowds from all over the world but the Olympics still usually proves to be an exciting spectacle.

Team GB has sent 11 fighters to represent them at Tokyo and here's the full line-up.

Who is in the Team GB boxing squad?

Male

Galal Yafai (Flyweight)

Peter McGrail (Featherweight)

Luke McCormack (Lightweight)

Pat McCormack (Welterweight)

Ben Whittaker (Light-heavyweight)

Cheavon Clarke (Heavyweight)

Frazer Clarke (Super-heavyweight)

Female

Charley Davison (Flyweight)

Karriss Artingstall (Featherweight)

Caroline Dubois (Lightweight)

Lauren Price (Middleweight)

Frazer Clarke (left) is flying the flag for Team GB at Tokyo 2020 Image credit: Getty Images

When is the boxing at the Tokyo Olympics?

Fighters will compete in 13 weight classes at the Olympics, meaning 13 golds are at stake.

In the men's competition, the classes range from flyweight to super heavyweight and from flyweight to middleweight for the women.

The round of 32 fights started on Saturday, July 24 with the medal matches being decided in the final week of competition.

The final gold medal bouts take place on Sunday, August 8.

There are 13 different classes of boxing at Tokyo 2020 Image credit: Getty Images

How many rounds in Olympic boxing?

For both men and women bouts last three rounds, each of three minutes - most boxing fights outside of the Olympics are 12 rounds long.

Boxers are awarded points based on the five judges sat ringside individually awarding them for what they deem to be successful hits.

A winner can also be declared if they knock out their opponent, force the referee into a stoppage, or if a doctor intervenes.

A match can also end if a competitor receives three warnings (penalties) and is disqualified.

- - -

