Dancing around the ring and brimming with confidence, Ben Whittaker has reached the summit of Olympic glory with little hesitation and will battle it out for gold in his first Olympic Games, Anthony Joshua style.

It wasn’t as comfortable as previous Olympic bouts, but Team GB’s Whittaker got the job done in a ‘cute and clever’ performance at the Kokugikan Arena, with judges awarding the West Bromwich boxer a 4-1 victory.

He adopted a defensive style and didn’t give his opponent much joy, frustrating Khataev and giving the judges little option but to send him into the final two.

Tokyo 2020 Boxing W QFs, M QFs & SFs AN HOUR AGO

The 24-year-old has looked promising so far in Tokyo, overcoming opponents from Columbia, Egypt and Brazil, and until he faced Keno Machado representing the latter in the quarter-finals, he’d hardly broken a sweat.

Before the Games, Whittaker opened-up on his relationship with Joshua, who took a similar route in his Boxing career, using his debut Olympic gold on home soil at London 2012 to catapult his career into the Boxing elite.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Whittaker revealed the support and advice the two-time World Heavyweight Champion had offered him ahead of the Games in Tokyo.

We’re good friends, we talk a lot, he likes my style because it’s not really a typical GB style.

“He always asks me questions about why I do this, why I do that - we’ve got a good relationship”

Whittaker will go for gold this Wednesday in the light-heavyweight final against either Columbia’s Arlen Lopez or Azerbaijan’s Loren Berto Alfonso Dominguez, who face-off later this morning from 8:55am.

