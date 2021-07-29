Frazer Clarke has taken some time to fulfil his Olympic dream, but he made a positive start to Tokyo 2020 with a win over Tsotne Rogava.

The Brit, Team GB's boxing captain, failed to qualify for London 2012 and Rio 2016. He made no mistake at the third time of asking and has high hopes of going deep in the Super Heavyweight division.

The key for Clarke was to avoid a shock in his opening bout, and he produced a polished display to take care of his Ukrainian opponent.

Four of the five judges went for Clarke over the three rounds, with only the German official strangely siding with Rogava.

The 29-year-old was elusive for the most part, and his superior strength paid off over three rounds.

It was a slow start from Clarke as his opponent worked well to the body, but the Brit landed a couple of decent shots towards the end of the round.

Clarke set about his work in the second round and after working out that his opponent did not have the power to worry him, he took control of the centre of the ring.

With a comfortable advantage heading into the final round, Clarke kept himself out of reach while working Rogava over with decent combinations.

The judges went 4-1 in favour of Clarke who can now look forward to a quarter-final bout with positivity.

