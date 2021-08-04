Frazer Clarke has secured a bronze medal at Tokyo 2020 after losing by TKO in the third round (1:09) to Bakhodir Javolov in the Olympics super heavyweight semi-final.

It's been quite the journey for Clarke, who qualified for the Olympics in his third attempt having previously worked as a security guard and also recovered from being stabbed three times back in 2016.

But his fairytale run was ended on Wednesday with a cut above his eye proving too much for the referee and ensured Javolov’s progress into the gold medal bout.

Javolov started on the front foot and Clarke was pushed into the corner. The Uzbekistani, who is the heavy favourite in the super heavyweight category, continued to be on the offensive while Clarke was happy to try and counter.

Clarke landed a good right hand to Javolov’s face in the final 30 seconds of the opening round and it appeared to rattle 'The Big Uzbek', but the judges all scored 10-9 in favour of Javolov.

Javolov landed a straight jab onto the chin of Clarke, but the Brit then stunned him with a big right hook which left the world champion shaking.

However, Javolov retained his composure and continued to land jabs which ultimately saw four of the five judges score it 20-18 overall to Javolov.

The fight had to be stopped at the 2:41 mark in the final round so that Clarke could get treatment to his open wound above his eye before they prepared to engage in a furious finish.

But seconds later and the wound opened up again, causing the fight to be stopped by referee Hichem Menchaoui.

