Galal Yafai advanced to the final of the men's flyweight boxing at Tokyo 2020.

The 28-year-old survived a brilliant encounter with Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan, with the British fighter taking victory in a 3:2 split decision

He will face Carlo Paalam of the Philippines in the final on Saturday 7 August.

It was an engrossing, gruelling fight over three rounds, with Yafai forced to dance by an attacking showing from Bibossinov.

The fight began dramatically when less than a minute into the first round Yafai forced a standing eight count with a powerful left hand, set up by a flurry of early blows, finding success both with shots to the body and higher.

Yafai maintained the advantage throughout the opening round, with all five judges scoring in his favour.

The Kazakh boxer fought back with a strong second round, but two judges had it as the British fighter's round to leave him in a strong position as the penultimate bell sounded.

Both fighters threw everything they had at one another in the final round, fatiguing in the final 30 seconds as each dodged and ducked to avoid the other's punches.

In the final five seconds Bibossinov held his arms aloft in celebration, but his confidence was misplaced.

Three judges ruled in the Kazakh's favour in Round Three, but Yafai clung on for a 3:2 split decision after a thrilling semi-final fight.

Victory guarantees Yafai at least a silver at a successful Olympic Games for Team GB in the ring.

Yafai's medal will be Great Britain's sixth in boxing at Tokyo 2020.

He faces a tricky clash with Paalam for the gold, with the Filipino producing a fine semi-final performance to beat Ryomei Tanaka of Japan in a unanimous decision.

