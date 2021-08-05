Team GB’s Galal Yafai says it is a dream come true to reach the Olympic final in the flyweight division.

Yafai will take on Carlo Paalam of the Philippines in the final and the Birmingham native cannot wait for Saturday’s showdown.

“It's ridiculous, I can't believe it, it's like a dream,” Yafai told the BBC after his win.

I've always looked to be in an Olympic final and now I'm in one - I've just got one more hurdle to go over and that's to beat the Philippine to win gold.

“I've always dreamed about this, we would talk about it at home me and my brothers and now I'm here with them all watching me at home, my brothers, my mum.

"The whole world watching me now in the Olympic final and I've just got to deliver the goods and take that gold medal back home.

“We're a close knit team and support each other, we've got six medals now and it shows how good GB boxing is. All the support from back home - it's great.

“Now I will rest and look forward to having fun in the final.”

Yafai is guaranteed at least a silver medal, but will want to be GB’s first gold medallist in the ring after Ben Whittaker stumbled at the final hurdle in the light heavyweight final on Wednesday.

Team GB Boxing has won a record six medals at Tokyo 2020 and a gold medal would be the cherry on top for such a talented squad.

Frazer Clarke, Pat McCormack, Lauren Price, Karriss Artingstall and Whittaker have all won medals in Tokyo.

---

