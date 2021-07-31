Lauren Price remains on course for gold in the middleweight division at Tokyo 2020 following a comfortable win over Panama's Atheyna Bylon.

Bylon entered the ring with a wealth of experience and capable of causing an upset, but Price produced a confident display.

Price took a little time to find her feet, but once she assumed control of the contest there was never any doubt that the GB boxer would book her place in the semi-finals.

Tokyo 2020 Boxing W Middle QF 3 HOURS AGO

A medal of some colour is now guaranteed to come Price’s way, but the pre-event favourite will be focused on gold.

The long levers of Bylon made life awkward for Price in the opening round, as the Brit found it difficult to get inside. But the telling shots did come from the world champion and her workrate was enough to edge the first on the judges’ scorecards.

Price is an excellent judge of distance and despite conceding height and reach advantage, she was able to dominate behind her right hand.

Bylon attempted to up the ante in the second, and that played to Price’s strengths. Every time the Panamanian came inside, Price was able to pick her off and then retreat out of range.

With the cushion of winning the opening two rounds, Price had the luxury of being able to keep her opponent at arm’s length in the third while still showing the judges that her workrate was good enough to secure a unanimous win.

“It was an impressive all-round performance,” said Nick Halling on Eurosport commentary. “Bylon did not have the skillset and was just not quick enough.

“Price controlled it and did not put herself in a vulnerable or dangerous spot and just stayed busy.

“She was so far ahead of her opponent in terms of speed and skill and she knows some tricks.”

