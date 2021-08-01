Frazer Clarke will collect a medal at Tokyo 2020, becoming the third British boxer to guarantee a podium finish at these Games - but only after he came through a controversial super-heavyweight quarter-final.

Mourad Aliev, representing France, seemed to be in control of the bout before a string of head clashes led the judges to disqualify him.

He left Clarke bloodied around both eyes, with his behaviour giving the Brit a route back into the fight.

The Frenchman continued his poor demeanour, punching a camera attempting to zoom in on the action, and refusing to leave the ring for more than 20 minutes post-fight, staging a sit-in protest at the judges’ decision.

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 01: Frazer Clarke of Team Great Britain reacts after the fight against Mourad Aliev of Team France during the Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) quarter final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kokugikan Arena on August 01, 2021

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 01: Mourad Aliev of Team France reacts after his fight against Frazer Clarke of Team Great Britain during the Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) quarter final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kokugikan Arena on August 01, 2021

It was reported that Aliev went for a toilet break before returning to sit just outside the ring.

Clarke reached the super-heavyweight semi-final in a morning that saw great success for Team GB in the ring. Pat McCormack advanced after his Irish opponent withdrew from their men’s welterweight semi-final fight due to an ankle injury, whilst Ben Whittaker continued his impressive form by beating Khataev - both Britons securing at least silver medal.

In an interview with BBC Sport Clarke admitted that although he's guaranteed a medal, this morning's fight didn't go as planned.

"I'm an Olympic medallist - a win is a win," he said.

But that's not the way I wanted it to go, to end up like this.

"It was a head clash, that's the fourth time I've boxed him [Aliev] and fifth cut I've got now, and not one of them has been a punch. I don't know if you want to call it a coincidence or not, but it's not how the sport should be done, I'm not saying he did it on purpose but these things happen.

Clarke added: "The referee is in there to do a job. If it was up to me, I felt like I was coming on top, after a slow first round I thought I was getting in to the fight at the end of the second, I'm positive I was going to win the third, I was just finding my rhythm but yeah - it is what it is."

