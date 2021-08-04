Cuba’s Arlen Lopez became a two-weight Olympic boxing champion after beating Great Britain’s Ben Whittaker at Tokyo 2020.

Lopez, who stepped up to light heavyweight after winning the middleweight title in Rio, was given a tough test by his 24-year-old opponent.

But after edging the first two rounds with the judges, he stayed out of trouble in the third to secure the gold medal.

