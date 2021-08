Boxing

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - ‘It has been a fantastic performance!’ - GB's Lauren Price defeats Li Qian to win gold

Lauren Price won Team GB's second gold at the Olympic Games in Tokyo after a masterful display against China's Li Qian. The result never looked in doubt as Price fought an intelligent bout, sweeping the scorecards in the process.

00:01:10, an hour ago