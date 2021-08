Boxing

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - ‘It shows the respect!’ - Ireland's Kellie Harrington seals lightweight gold medal

Kellie Harrington of Ireland beat Brazil's Beatriz Ferreira in a unanimous points decision to seal the lightweight gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

00:01:21, an hour ago