Boxing

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: ‘Just enough! - Team GB's Lauren Price advances to gold medal fight after split-decision

Great Britain's Lauren Price advanced to the Olympic gold medal middleweight fight at Tokyo 2020 after a hard-fought and narrow victory over Nouchka Fontijn. In a rematch of the 2019 World Championship final, Price produced a thrilling split decision victory in an exceptionally hard-fought clash. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

00:00:54, 32 minutes ago