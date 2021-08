Boxing

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Nothing he could do' - Ben Whittaker falls just short in final to take boxing silver

'Nothing he could do' - Team GB's Ben Whittaker falls just short in the final to take a well deserved boxing silver - but which he is disappointed with. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:47, 6 minutes ago