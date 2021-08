Boxing

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Team GB's Pat McCormack takes silver after Roniel Iglesias brilliance in boxing final

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Team GB's Pat McCormack takes a very impressive silver medal after Roniel Iglesias of Cuba's brilliance in the boxing 69kg welterweight final.

00:00:14, 2 hours ago