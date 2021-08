Boxing

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Wow, he's lost the plot!' - Boxer gets disqualified and totally 'loses his head'

France's Mourad Aliev suffered disqualification in his men's super-heavyweight bout with Team GB's Frazer Clarke, with the latter advancing to the semi-finals. Clarke endured multiple head clashes as he secured at least a bronze medal in Tokyo.

00:01:17, 38 minutes ago