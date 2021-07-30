Pat McCormack guaranteed himself a medal after coming through a war with Bobo-Usman Baturov.

The Brit arrived in Tokyo as one of the pre-event favourites for victory in the welter division.

He made a bright start to the contest, with his excellent movement and superior boxing skills causing problems for his Uzbek opponent.

McCormack edged the first round, with Baturov winning over two judges with his workrate - which was somewhat crude.

The second round went unanimously in McCormack’s favour as he impressed with his technical skill.

Baturov needed something big in the third and he threw everything at McCormack, including his head which caused a cut on the Brit’s head.

The Uzbek’s workrate could not be faulted in the third as he kept throwing wild punches in search of the knockout he required, but McCormack stood firm to advance to the semi-finals which guarantees him a medal.

The only concern for McCormack was the cut he suffered which will be closely monitored ahead of the semi-final with Aidan Walsh on August 1.

Ben Whittaker produced a polished to see off Keno Machado and book his place in the semi-finals of the light-heavy division.

The Brit’s style is not always to the judges’ liking, with Whittaker’s gameplan being to keep opponents at bay with his speed and movement.

He did exactly that against Machado and it was enough to secure a split decision, which guarantees him a medal.

