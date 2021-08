Boxing

Tokyo 2020 - ‘The greatest accolade in sport’ – Galal Yafai receives gold medal from Gianni Infantin

Galal Yafai received his gold medal – the greatest accolade in sport – from FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Yafai became the Olympic flyweight champion after defeating the Philippines' Carlo Paalam at Tokyo 2020.

00:00:53, an hour ago