Boxing

Tokyo 2020 - 'Wow indeed!’ - Team GB boxer Galal Yafai crushes Carlo Paa to claim stunning Olympic gold.

Galal Yafai of Great Britain is an Olympic champion after defeating Carlo Paalam in a thrilling flyweight champion. Yafai is Team GB's first Olympic champion in the ring at Tokyo 2020 and put Paalam down on the canvas in the first round. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

00:01:05, an hour ago