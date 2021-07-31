Karriss Artingstall was knocked out in a tough semi-final clash against Sena Irie in the women's featherweight.

Artingstall found herself on the back foot immediately when she lost the first round with all five cards going to Irie.

However she came back into the fight when she won the second round by four cards to one.

Tokyo 2020 Price cruises to win over Bylon in Olympic boxing 7 HOURS AGO

That left Artingstall needing three from the next card, and her opponent two.

It looked in the balance with a minute remaining as both fighters exchanged heavy blows that landed. The Briton attempted to land a flurry of body blows in the dying stages before the judges’ decision came in.

20-year-old Sena won on a split decision 3-2, setting up the home country’s fighter to fight in the final.

Artingstall comes away with a bronze medal, as there is no third-place fight in boxing.

Wilson claims windsurfing bronze for Great Britain

In the division’s other semi-final, victory went to Filipino fighter Nesthy Petecio, who defeated Italian fighter Irma Testa 4-1.

There was success elsewhere in the day’s boxing. Lauren Price was a convincing 5-0 winner over Panama’s Atheyna Bylon in the women’s middleweight quarter-final.

Galal Yafai also came through his round of 16 clash with Zambia’s Patrick Chinyemba in the men’s flyweight by a tight 3-2 margin.

Luke McCormack, however, suffered disappointment as Cuban Andy Cruz came out as a 5-0 winner in the lightweight round of 16.

--

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Boxing W Middle QF 9 HOURS AGO