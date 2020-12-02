Tyson Fury has asked to be removed from the Sports Personality of the Year Award nominee list, saying he is the “people’s champion” and has “no need for verification or awards”.

Fury made the final six - which also includes snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan - after his memorable win over Deonatay Wilder saw him claim the WBC title in February.

He also helped keep his followers fit during lockdown with a series of workout videos.

However, Fury, who was O’Sullivan’s pick to win the award, has asked to be removed from the SPOTY list.

In a video on social media he said: “This is a message for the BBC on their SPOTY award: Please take me off your list.

“I am the people's champion and have no need for verification or any awards.

“I know who I am and what I've done in sport. The love of the people is worth more to me than all the awards in the world. So to all of my supporters: Please don't vote on this. Take me off the list.

Stuart Broad, Hollie Doyle, Lewis Hamilton, Jordan Henderson and O’Sullivan make up the other nominations.

The winner will be decided by public vote on Sunday, December 20.

